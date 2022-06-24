Fan Mail Part 2: Royal Wade Kimes

Posted on by John Rich

Welcome to Part 2 of Fan Mail. Part 2 features our first response of the series. This American reached out to me regarding my interview with Meatloaf, and turned me on to a hot new country singer named Royal Wade Kimes.

Please take the time to view Royal Wade Kimes powerful music video.

Here are my 4 personal favorite shots from the video

My initial thoughts: clearly I love the song. If Royal Wade Kimes isn’t next up then I’ve lost faith in America. He has a powerful voice and an even more powerful message. I am thankful that this gentleman put me on to such an artist.

However… in one of the many closeups of Royal Wade’s face, I noticed something deeply disturbing. I owed it to this man to let him know what I discovered. After I provided a quick & true anecdote about Meatloaf, I had to break the news to him about what I discovered.

I took no pleasure in breaking the news to him. Surprisingly, he does not seem concerned about Mr. Kimes Chinese hat. It does not seem like a press conference is going to be held anytime soon.

You try to help a good American out and they just spit in your face. Who are you to question my jeans? If he wants to play hardball, I can play hardball too.

I regrettably did not receive a response to this last email. I imagine he tucked his tail between his legs and logged off. Royal Wade Kimes, if you see this… you know what you need to do. Stop hiding from the truth.

Email: john.rich@johnrichtv.com